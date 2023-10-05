Authorities identify the two divers who drowned off Rockport beach

ROCKPORT, Mass. — Officials identified the two men who drowned while diving off the coast of a Rockport beach on Wednesday.

Alan De Oliveira Leao, 75, of Pepperell, and Richard Brady, 78, of Hampton, New Hampshire, were both pronounced dead after spending the morning scuba diving off of Front Beach, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Rockport Police responded to a call for a diver in medical distress. Arriving officers found Oliveira Leao had washed ashore and was being provided emergency medical aid by bystanders, police, and ambulance personnel, according to officials. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed.

Later in the afternoon, police say they discovered a second diver, Brady, was also unaccounted for. His body was recovered off the ocean floor around 7 p.m.

The DA’s Office says there does not appear to be any signs of foul play in the deaths but the investigation remains ongoing.

“This is a tragedy for the two families who have lost their loved ones,” said Rockport Police Chief John Horvath. “We grieve with both families and send our deepest condolences.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

