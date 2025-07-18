MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. — Five teenagers were saved from a sinking sailboat on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Manchester by the Sea Police say Sgt. Richard Newton was on routine marine patrol on the harbor around 3 p.m. when he noticed a small sailboat in unusual waters.

Upon further investigation, he saw 5 teen boys in the boat and the sailboat was sitting low against the waterline.

Sgt. Newton pulled four of the teens onto the MPD Public Safety Vessel as they prepped to tow the boat into shore.

5 teens rescued from sinking sailboat on the North Shore (Manchester by the Sea Police)

The fifth teen was taken aboard when the sailboat sank during towing, according to police.

There were no reports of any injuries and the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police and the Harbormaster successfully brought the boat back to shore and pumped the water out.

5 teens rescued from sinking sailboat on the North Shore (Manchester by the Sea Police)

“This incident provides a reminder that anything can happen out on the water, even right here in our harbor,” said Chief Todd Fitzgerald. “Both Manchester-by-the-Sea Police and the Harbormaster are on patrol and available to help, but we encourage all boaters to always double check their boats and to ensure they have proper safety equipment before getting underway.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group