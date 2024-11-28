Endicott College Police Sergeant killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Newbury

NEWBURY, Mass. — An Endicott College Police Sergeant was killed after a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Newbury.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers responded to a wrong-way Tesla traveling south on I-95 a little after midnight.

Massachusetts State Troopers and New Hampshire State Police saw the wrong-way vehicle driving through the Newburyport area and law enforcement prepared a tire-deflation device in Georgetown.

Before the wrong-way vehicle reached the device, the Tesla struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer at mile marker 81.5 in Newbury.

The operator of the Chevrolet Trailblazer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, he was identified as Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole, 49, of Exeter, New Hampshire.

The operator of the Tesla, a man in his 40s from southeastern Massachusetts, sustained serious injuries and was MedFlighted to a Boston Hospital. He is expected to face charges that will be announced at a later time.

“We offer our condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Sergeant Cole at this difficult time,” State Police said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

