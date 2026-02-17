‘End of an era’: Mass. baking company known for its pizza to close after a century in business

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts bakery best known for its trays of pizza has announced it will close after more than 100 years in business.

Framingham Baking Co., which was founded in 1917 by Italian immigrants, will officially close on Sunday, March 29, the business said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Joan, Ernie and Kathy thank our customers and employees for many years of memories,” the post said.

The family-run bakery was started in 1917 by three immigrants from Italy, Pietro Dragone and his brothers-in-law, Vittorio and Giuseppe Gastone, according to the bakery’s website.

Framingham Baking Co. closing (Framingham Baking Co. Facebook)

Tragically, Guiseppe was killed when his horse and wagon were struck by an automobile while making deliveries in 1921, the website states. Shortly after, Vittorio took ill.

A call went out to his brother-in-law, Vincenzo Bertolino, and his wife Giusepina, both 21, newly married and living in Springfield.

“They were only planning to stay for a year to help, but ended up staying a lifetime,” the website states.

Framingham Baking Co. closing (Framingham Baking Co. Facebook)

In 1923, they purchased the house and the bakery, the website states. Soon after the purchase, Enrico Capra and his wife, Rena, became partners. When Enrico retired in 1965, the bakery was run by Vincenzo, with help from his son, Aurelio, his daughter Rosanne, and her husband, Ernest Thomas.

Their children eventually worked the business.

Framingham Baking Co. closing (Framingham Baking Co. Facebook)

For years, in addition to sheets of pizza and spinach and feta croissants, the company has made baked goods including cupcakes, cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls, Italian bread, including Pasta Dura Scali, and Challah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group