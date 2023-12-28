End of an era: Longtime Stoughton pizza shop mobbed by customers in final days

STOUGHTON, Mass — The parking lot outside Denneno’s Pizza in Stoughton was packed with customers Wednesday. Some waited more than three hours for their order.

Demand was so high and wait times so long, the restaurant stopped taking orders at 6 p.m. as dozens patiently waited outside.

“It’s incredible. It’s really crazy,” said owner Mark Denneno. “It’s because we’re closing at the end of the week. I think a lot of people are trying to get their last pizzas in before we close.”

After 68 years in business, the Denneno family announced it was closing up shop in an Instagram post Nov. 8.

“Times have definitely changed, as well as age, which has led us to this decision to close,” the family said in a statement.

Mark said he decided it was time to retire shortly after his 69th birthday. The restaurant will serve its last pie on Saturday after the ingredients run out.

“I’m starting to feel [my age] now,” he said.

Woonsocket resident Beth Bosquet waited for her order outside in her car for more than three hours. Her family drove 45 minutes for one last Denneno’s pizza.

“It’s probably the best [pizza] around,” Bousquet said. “The taste is just perfect. It’s honestly like the best-tasting pizza I’ve ever had.”

Stoughton-native Joe Lundin lives down the street from the Pearl St. restaurant.

“That’s the first thing I do when I come home [from a business trip] is go to Denneno’s,” Lundin said. “I order from here weekly, sometimes three times a week.”

