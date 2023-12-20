Empty sheath found near man who died outside Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, report says

SAUGUS, Mass. — A lanyard with an empty sheath was found near a man who died from a stab wound to the chest in the parking lot of the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus earlier this month, a police report stated.

Patrick Kenney Jr., a 42-year-old father and husband from Milton, was fatally injured in a tragic accident involving a knife necklace outside the iconic Route 1 eatery around 9 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 2, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Kenney and many others arrived at the Kowloon on the night of his death in a party bus for a friend’s 40th birthday, according to a report that the Saugus Police Department shared with Boston.com. In the report, investigators said Kenney wasn’t involved in any altercations at the restaurant and that he was known to wear a “lanyard-style knife” around his neck.

Shortly after 9 p.m., an officer working a detail found Kenney face-down in the parking lot about 100 feet from the main entrance of the restaurant, according to the report. The officer then noticed a knife sticking out of his chest, as well as an empty knife sheath nearby.

Kenney, who had a “weak” pulse and was mumbling moans, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died shortly after 10 p.m., the report stated.

Kenney lived in Milton with his wife and two young children.

At the time of his death, his family said in a statement that “Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son, and loyal friend to many.” They also called his death a “horrible tragedy.”

Kenney, a former football player at Boston College High School and the University of Maine, previously overcame “a series of strokes” at the age of 37, according to his obituary.

