Employee accidently crashes truck through front of car dealership in Maynard

An employee of a Maynard car dealership had to be medically evaluated after accidentally crashing a truck through the storefront Wednesday.

Members of the Maynard Police and Fire departments had to respond to Christmas Motors on Acton Street after the Ford pickup smashed through the brick wall of the building, spraying debris across the interior, the Maynard Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The driver of the vehicle, an employee moving the truck at the time, was transported by the Acton Fire Department for an evaluation, a Maynard police and fire spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

A building inspector arrived to evaluate the damage after the truck was towed away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

