Emergency water ban issued in Maynard after water main break

MAYNARD, Mass. — A water ban has been issued in Maynard after a major water main break caused the town to lose more than 1.5 million gallons of water.

According to Maynard DPW, the water main break happened on Thomas Street at the Summer Hill Glenn complex.

The loss represents about 33 percent of the town’s total water storage capacity.

Town crews have located the break and isolated the affected portion of the system.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

During the emergency, residents are prohibited from using water outdoors. The town is also asking residents to reduce their indoor water use and limit nonessential use of potable water.

Essential water use, including drinking and cooking, is allowed.

Residents are being asked to limit water use for activities such as bathing and laundry and to conserve water whenever possible.

The town’s water system provides the water supply used by the Fire Department for fire suppression. Officials said the loss of storage capacity could put emergency services at greater risk when responding to and containing a fire if the town is unable to restore its water reserves in a timely manner.

Water service will be shut off at Summer Hill Glenn while repairs are conducted, which will affect residents living at the complex.

Residents are encouraged to follow the emergency water restrictions and work together to conserve water as repairs are being complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group