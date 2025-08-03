Elderly Brockton woman missing for 28 days, family looking for answers

BROCKTON, Mass. — The family of a missing Brockton woman is searching for answers.

70-year-old Marie Louissaint has been missing since July 6.

“We can’t sleep, your phone goes off, you wonder what happened, especially if it’s from Brockton police or detectives, it’s been very hard on the entire family,” Marie’s son-in-law, Philippe St-Hubert said.

“She’s the best grandmother, and I love her so much,” granddaughter Aaliyah St-Hubert said.

Marie was living at Caffrey Apartments on Crescent St., where a personal care assistant who would typically visit her twice a day first noticed she was gone.

Detectives have combed through the woods nearby and are following up on leads, but are finding themselves empty-handed.

“We’re doing everything we can to find Marie,” Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department, said. “In this case, we haven’t been able to get any information about where she might be at this point, so we’re asking the public for any help.”

Marie’s family said she has gone on walks in the past, but was never out for more than a couple of hours.

“It’s been hard trying to figure out what’s happening here and try to get back to work, you still have to function every day, and it’s just not working,” said Marie’s daughter, Vanessa St-Hubert.

“Whatever help that we can get from anyone would be greatly appreciated,” Philippe St-Hubert said.

Marie is Haitian; both her family and police even went as far as checking with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but ICE said they haven’t seen her.

She’s around 5 feet 6 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said Marie was possibly wearing a green dress on the last day she was seen.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

