Eight-year-old killed, several injured after head-on crash in Loudon, NH

LOUDON, N.H. — An eight-year-old was killed and several others were injured after a head-on crash in Loudon, New Hampshire on Friday evening.

Around 6:37 p.m., Loudon police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 106 just north of Staniels Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a Toyota 4 Runner driven by 52-year-old Stacey Sergeant and a Mazda 3 driven by 36-year-old Philip Sparacio had crashed.

Two occupants of the Toyota were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Three occupants of the Mazda 3 were transported to the hospital, two of those occupants were children suffering from life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, an eight-year-old child was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Mazda had been traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Toyota, which was headed north.

Route 106 was shut down for several hours while the crash scene was processed.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone with information on the crash or has video footage is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Dodds at (603) 223-4381 or tyler.m.dodds@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

