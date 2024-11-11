East Boston woman claims $1 million prize instant ticket game

Charlestown, Mass. — An East Boston woman has won the $1 million prize this past week in an instant ticket game.

Yoselinne Martinez is the winner of the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Loot” instant ticket game.

She purchased her ticket at the Newtown Food Market in Charlestown, the store received a $10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Martinez chose the cash option prize and received $650,000.

Congrats to Yoselinne!

