Early Voting ends in Mass., last-minute campaign stops in New Hampshire

MASS. — With early voting now in the rearview mirror, the focus now shifts to election day itself. The Secretary of State’s office is working to get every voter ready for what to expect at polling places

Early voting wrapped up Friday and if you have a mail in ballot still laying around---you need to have it postmarked by Tuesday for it to be counted in the election. Nearly 30% of registered voters in Massachusetts took part in early voting—whether it was in-person or by mail in ballot. If you mailed in your ballot, once it’s returned and accepted by your local election officials, you cannot vote again. You can check the status of your ballot online at www.voteinma.com. If you didn’t get a chance to mail it in, you can go vote on Election Day. Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Make sure to bring your ID.

With Election Day around the corner, the presidential campaigns are making their last minute stops in several states---and that includes New Hampshire. Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance rallied in Derry, New Hampshire last night---and called Kamala Harris trash during his speech. If you’ve been watching the race closely, you’ll know this isn’t the first time a trash reference has been used.

Thousands attended the rally at the New England Sports Center in Derry as JD Vance made his final pitch to supporters. Vance talked on a lot of issues, including immigration, but then also told supporters he would never call them garbage. This was in reference to last week when President Biden referred to Trump supporters as garbage.

“While we’re not garbage for thinking that Kamala Harris has done a bad job I think in a couple of days the voters in New Hampshire are going to take out the trash in DC and that person’s name is Kamala Harris,” said Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance.

Kamala Harris has distanced herself from the comments and remains focused her on her campaign. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will be stumping in New Hampshire today for the Democrats.

Recent polls show Harris with a slight lead over Trump in the Granite State. New Hampshire hasn’t backed a Republican nominee since 2000.

