Early voting begins in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — Election day is three weeks away and early voting in Massachusetts begins this weekend.

Voters will determine the winner of the presidential election on November 5 along with several state and federal races.

The early voting period for Massachusetts starts on Saturday, October. 19 and ends on Friday, November. 1.

Every town and city in Massachusetts is required to hold early voting, for a list of early voting locations in Massachusetts, click here.

Voters will also decide locally on 5 different ballot questions and a sixth public policy question will appear in State Representative Districts 2, 10, and 14.

Anyone who is registered to vote in Massachusetts is eligible to vote early.

For a list of early voting locations in Boston, visit the link here.

For information on how to vote by mail prior to Election Day, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

