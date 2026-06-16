Man on e-bike seriously injured in Haverhill crash

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Police in Haverhill are investigating a serious crash involving an e-bike and a motor vehicle.

Officers were called to Amesbury Road around 8:20 a.m. on June 16 for a reported collision. When first responders arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been operating the e-bike with serious injuries.

Emergency crews treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital for further care.

The driver of the motor vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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