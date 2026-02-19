Dunkin’ giving away limited-edition iced coffee glove. Here’s how to score one

CANTON, Mass. — You’ll want to stop by your local Dunkin’ on Friday if you regularly sip on an iced coffee year-round.

“At Dunkin’, we’ve got a soft spot for the guests who love their iced coffee no matter what the weather’s doing. This winter, we’re making it a little warmer to keep sipping,” the Canton-based chain wrote in a special announcement.

Dunkin’ fans nationwide can score a pink iced coffee glove beginning Friday at 10 a.m., according to the chain.

“From snowy sidewalks to early morning coffee runs, this glove is a playful badge of honor for the Team Iced faithful all year round,” the chain added.

Dunkin’ noted that the gloves will only be available while supplies last.

