Dunkin’ in downtown Boston shut down after rat droppings, leaking sewage found during inspections

BOSTON — A busy Dunkin’ restaurant in downtown Boston was ordered to close its doors after rat droppings and leaking bathroom sewage were found during recent inspections, city officials said.

The Dunkin’ at 106 Cambridge Street failed two inspections on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, prompting the Boston Inspectional Services Department to temporarily suspend the coffee shop’s permit to operate, records indicate.

ISD reports published on the “Mayors Food Court” page stated that inspectors found rat droppings in a common area of the food establishment, holes in a wall leading to the basement, water leaking into a dry storage area, and sewage leaking from a bathroom in the basement into the common area of the building.

Records showed that the Dunkin’ was ordered twice to repair the issues but failed to do so. It’s been closed since.

In Nov. 2023, another inspection revealed products being stored on the floor, black dust and slime in an ice machine, and dirt and dust built up in a sink, according to the ISD.

City Hall Plaza, the Government Center Garage, and Bowdoin station MBTA stop are located nearby.

It’s not clear when the Dunkin’ will be allowed to reopen for business.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Dunkin’ for a comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group