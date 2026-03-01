Dueling demonstrations in Boston as U.S. and Israel strike Iran

People took to the streets of Boston this weekend for protests and rallies after strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

When it comes to how people in Massachusetts are feeling about the situation, it’s been a mixed bag.

Shouts of support could be heard near Copley Square Saturday as people waved American and Iranian flags.

“My mom messaged me people are dancing in the streets,” Yasaman Jami said.

People protesting against U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran also made their voices heard in front of Park Street Station Saturday.

Protestors were seen holding signs with phrases like “hands off Iran”.

“I do not believe that we are giving peace and diplomacy enough chance at this point, we’re way too in a rush to just bomb people, kill people, kidnap people, I mean what we did in Venezuela, what we did with Cuba, now it’s Iran,” protestor Fawaz Abusharkh said.

While some protestors said they’re against war all together, other people said they welcome the news.

“We are thankful, we are grateful for what President Trump has done,” Saeid Gholami said.

Gholami said his family back in Iran is celebrating the possibility for major change after decades of violent suppression.

“People in Iran, our family, my sisters, my cousin, wanted the U.S., the government to intervene to help them, to save them from the terrorist organization, so, people in Iran are happy,” Gholami said. “They are dancing on the streets.”

As strikes in the Middle East continue, a range of feelings including hope, fear, and frustration are prevalent.

“This is the time where we have to put our hands together, this is time we have to stick together, and we need to put a stop to this,” Abusharkh said.

“I think the world would be a much safer place after this intervention” Gholami aid.

Meanwhile, Governor Maura Healey has said the state is coordinating with law enforcement to keep communities here in Massachusetts safe.

Healey added that her thoughts are with the country’s service members during this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

