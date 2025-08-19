Drowning investigation at Opechee Bay

LACONIA, N.H. — State Police are investigating the death of a New Hampshire woman in Laconia.

Bonita Johnston, 73, of Laconia, was found floating face down in the water in Opechee Bay, state police said. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

At 7:11 p.m. Monday, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol was notified of a possible drowning in Opechee Bay.

Witnesses reported to investigators that Johnston was last seen swimming alone in the water near the Lakeview Estates Beach at approximately 7 p.m.

Minutes later, several witnesses reportedly ran over to the beach after they saw Johnston floating face down in the water.

Two good Samaritans then attempted lifesaving efforts until first responders arrived.

An autopsy confirmed that Johnston suffered from a medical event and then drowned, state police said.

Marine Patrol was assisted at the scene by members of Laconia police and fire departments.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 293-2037 or via email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

