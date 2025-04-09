Drought conditions improving across several regions in Massachusetts

Mass. — Drought conditions are improving across several regions in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, the Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper declared the Connecticut River Valley, Central, Southeast and Western regions of the state have been downgraded to a Level 1 – Mild Drought status following two months of above-normal precipitation.

The Northeast region will join the Cape and Islands regions at a Level 2 – Significant Drought.

A Level 1 – Mild Drought, and a Level – 2 Significant Drought require detailed monitoring of drought conditions.

“The spring showers and several months of consistent rain and snowfall have provided much-needed relief,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “But it’s important to recognize it takes months to recover from a prolonged drought. We all need to continue to be mindful of our indoor water use. As we enter the growing season, everyone must continue to follow state guidance and local water restrictions, including limiting outdoor watering and being vigilant of leaks.”

According to the EEW above-average precipitation over the last couple of months has helped improve streamflow and raise groundwater levels in several regions.

“In most regions of the state, monthly precipitation has generally ranged from around 4 to 6 inches,” a release said. “Over the past three months, precipitation has been near-normal across Central and Northeastern regions, while the Cape and Islands regions have experienced 40 percent below average precipitation for the past six months,” it added.

Below are recommendations for individuals living in drought conditions:

For Regions in Level 1 – Mild Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use;

Limit outdoor watering to one day per week from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., or less frequently if required by your water supplier;

Plant only local and drought-resistant species;

Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use;

For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities;

Minimize lawn sizes; and,

Harvest rainwater for outdoor watering.

Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

Provide timely drought and water conservation information to residents and businesses.

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop a local drought management plan (learn more here).

For Regions in Level 2 – Significant Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use and be particularly mindful of indoor water use.

Follow local water use restrictions

Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use;

For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Immediate Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing.

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users, and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials.

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses.

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates.

Check emergency interconnections for water supply.

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using the guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

