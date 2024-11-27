Driver who allegedly led police on chase from NH into Mass. seriously injured after crashing

A man accused of leading police on a cross-state chase from New Hampshire into Massachusetts Wednesday has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing during the pursuit.

State police in New Hampshire notified Massachusetts State Police shortly before noon that a vehicle was fleeing south into Bay State at a high rate of speed after failing to stop for authorities, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

An MSP trooper with the Newbury barracks joined the chase on Route 95 southbound before pulling back for safety reasons within a few minutes, MSP say.

The fleeing car then crashed at the Exit 76B off-ramp while trying to pull off the highway. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to MSP.

The driver will be summonsed to court at a later date for criminal charges stemming from the portion of the incident in Massachusetts, MSP says.

Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services responded to the crash scene.

Boston 25 News has reached out to New Hampshire State Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

