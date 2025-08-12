Driver seriously hurt after pursuit in New Hampshire, state police say

BOW, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was seriously injured in a rollover crash after a pursuit on Interstate 93, state police said Tuesday.

Aaron C. Thurber, 21, of Hooksett, has pending charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, and reckless operation, state police said.

Thurber was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, state police said. His condition was not known Tuesday.

At 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, Trooper Noah Gooch conducted a traffic stop on I-93 southbound in Bow.

After a brief interaction, the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified as Thurber, suddenly drove off from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, state police said.

Troopers began pursuing the Jetta. Just south of the Hooksett tolls, troopers deployed tire deflation devices, successfully deflating one of the Volkswagen’s tires.

While traveling through a work zone in Hooksett, the Volkswagen nearly struck a construction worker, state police said. Thurber then used a restricted access crossover to turn around and continued northbound.

The pursuit then entered Northfield at a high rate of speed. Upon entering Northfield, Thurber veered off the road to the right, struck an embankment, and the Volkswagen rolled over, state police said.

Northfield Police and members of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department assisted state police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Noah Gooch at Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

