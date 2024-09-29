Local

Driver safe after driving car into water in Carver

By Boston25News.com Staff

Driver safe after driving car into water in Carver Driver safe after driving car into water in Carver (Carver Police)

By Boston25News.com Staff

CARVER, Mass. — The driver of a vehicle is safe after driving their car into the water in Carver.

According to police on Saturday evening around 8:13 p.m., officials responded to the area of Ward Street Extension for a car in the water.

The car was ejected from the water using a crane.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle were out of the water and safe.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read