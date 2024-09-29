Driver safe after driving car into water in Carver

CARVER, Mass. — The driver of a vehicle is safe after driving their car into the water in Carver.
According to police on Saturday evening around 8:13 p.m., officials responded to the area of Ward Street Extension for a car in the water.
The car was ejected from the water using a crane.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle were out of the water and safe.
The cause of this incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
