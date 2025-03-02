Driver med flighted to hospital after serious crash into house in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a serious crash into a home in Centerville on Saturday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., Barnstable police and Centerville Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a house on Old Stage Road.

Upon arrival, responders found the car off the road with one occupant suffering from injuries. Authorities said the vehicle left the roadway, striking a utility pole guide wire, a house at 139 Old Stage Road, a fence, and a temporary power meter that was not in service at the time.

The injured driver was transported to Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills, where a Medflight helicopter was waiting to airlift them to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

Due to the damage to the structure, the Barnstable Town Building Inspector was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group