Driver killed after SUV veers off highway and crashes into Merrimack River in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A driver is dead after his SUV veered off Interstate 293 and became submerged in the Merrimack River, state police said Friday.

Juan Alonzo Perez Ramirez, 32, of Manchester died in the crash, state police said.

At 5:52 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that went off the road and crashed into the Merrimack River on I-293 northbound near mile marker 5.0, just before Exit 4.

Responding troopers located a black Hyundai Tucson, upside down, at the bottom of an embankment, mostly submerged in water, state police said.

Firefighters extricated the driver, who was later identified as Perez Ramirez, state police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Alex Peplinski at 603-227-0076 or Alex.M.Peplinski@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group