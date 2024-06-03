Driver hospitalized after being pulled from fiery crash by bystanders on Cape Cod

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — A driver was rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash on Cape Cod early Sunday morning.

Barnstable police say a car was driving south on Lumbert Mill Road in Centerville around 3:30 a.m. when it left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders before it became fully engulfed in flames, Barnstable police say.

The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department helped with the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

