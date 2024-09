BROCKTON, Mass — A driver was transported to the hospital after a car hit a home on Fuller Street in Brockton Friday.

Police say the 52-year-old woman driving the car hit the gas instead of the brakes.

The driver is at the hospital getting checked out.

No one in the home was hurt, police say.

