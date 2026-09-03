Driver frees self after crashing into Plainville pond

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A car crashed into a pond in Plainville on Thursday.

Plainville firefighters and police officers said they responded to a reported crash on Fuller Street.

Crews saw that the vehicle had left the roadway and landed in Fuller Pond.

Authorities said the driver was able to free themself from the vehicle.

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The Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA were notified of the crash and reported that there was no contamination to the pond.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

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