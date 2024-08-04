Driver backed over, flown to hospital after accidentally leaving car in gear

A woman had to be flown to a local hospital after she was accidentally backed over by her car Saturday, Bellingham police say.

Police say the woman had been trying to back into a driveway on Plymouth Road after 9:00 a.m. when she exited the car to check on a child who had fallen off their bike.

The woman left the car in gear as she exited the driver’s side and as she circled the car, she was knocked to the ground by the car and was partially driven over.

The car then rolled into the rear of the home.

The woman was conscious when a helicopter transported her to a nearby trauma center, police say. No further update on her condition was provided.

The crash remains under investigation by Bellingham Police and CEMLEC Accident Reconstruction Team.

