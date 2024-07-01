A driver ran away after crashing a car in Brockton Sunday evening.

Police say a car jumped a curb on Moraine Street, crashed through a fence and hit several trees before ending up in a brook.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot,” a Brockton police spokesperson tells Boston 25.

Brockton Fire is on scene of a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle crashed through a fence, hit a tree and landed in the Salisbury Brook. The driver of the vehicle fled. pic.twitter.com/T8gIyXyPU4 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 30, 2024

Police say they are investigating whether the vehicle was stolen.

The crash remains under investigation.

Driver flees after crashing car into brook in Brockton neighborhood (Brockton Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

