Driver flees after crashing car into brook in Brockton neighborhood

A driver ran away after crashing a car in Brockton Sunday evening.
Police say a car jumped a curb on Moraine Street, crashed through a fence and hit several trees before ending up in a brook.
“The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot,” a Brockton police spokesperson tells Boston 25.
Brockton Fire is on scene of a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle crashed through a fence, hit a tree and landed in the Salisbury Brook. The driver of the vehicle fled. pic.twitter.com/T8gIyXyPU4— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 30, 2024
Police say they are investigating whether the vehicle was stolen.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group