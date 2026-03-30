OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — A man who crashed his pickup truck into a Martha’s Vineyard home Friday is set to face charges after blowing nearly three times Massachusetts’ legal limit during a breathalyzer test.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Friday, an Oak Bluffs police officer was parking on Barnes Road near the Lagoon Pond Herring Run when a pickup truck veered off the road, struck a fire hydrant, and crashed into a home.

Police say Zachary Magid, 46, of West Tisbury, tried to reverse out of the home before the officer opened the door and he exited the vehicle.

Magid allegedly told the officer that he had been drinking and the officer noticed an alcoholic beverage container inside the truck.

Magid was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

Magid was later placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol (2nd Offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and open container of alcohol

During booking, Magid provided a breath sample that registered nearly three times the legal limit in Massachusetts, police say.

Magid was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Monday.

Driver facing OUI charge after crashing into home on Martha’s Vineyard

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