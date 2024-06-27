Driver in deadly 2022 Apple Store crash in Hingham to appear in court

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The man accused of crashing his SUV into a Hingham Apple Store in 2022, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others, is due back in court.

Lawyers for Bradley Rein are trying to gather any customer complaints from a Boston Toyota dealership relating to complaints or issues with accelerators.

Rein claims his foot got stuck on the accelerator when he crashed into the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham. The Plymouth County DA says the request is “overboard and irrelevant to the case.”

In November 2022, a car driven by Rein crashed into the front of a Derby Street store, killing Kevin Bradley Jr. and injuring 19 others. Prosecutors allege Rein accelerated the car at 60 mph before impact with no signs of stepping on the break.

Rein has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group