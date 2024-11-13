Driver in critical condition, crashed after racing away from traffic stop in Falmouth, police say

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A driver who crashed after fleeing a traffic stop in Falmouth Tuesday night is in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, a Falmouth police officer saw a White GMC Sierra truck traveling on Old Barnstable Road near Backus River Road with a headlight out.

Falmouth police say the officer turned around to pull over the driver but the truck accelerated away.

The officer continued to try and get the driver to pull over and a nearby patrol unit also briefly joined the persuit.

Police say the truck ignored traffic signals and eventually the driver lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and hit a tree on Old Barnstable Road.

First responders rendered medical aid at the scene. Falmouth Fire and Rescue were able to pull the driver from the truck and rushed them to the Falmouth Hospital Landing Zone, where they were airlifted to a trauma center off Cape Cod.

The driver is still in critical condition, according to Falmouth police.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted with scene documentation and crash reconstruction.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group