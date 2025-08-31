Driver crashes through barrier and lands onto Green Line tracks near Packard’s Corner

BOSTON — An investigation is ongoing after a car crashed onto the MBTA tracks.

On Sunday, around 3 a.m. MBTA Transit police responded to Comm Ave-Packard’s Corner for a vehicle that crashed through the barrier and landed on the tracks.

The driver fled the scene.

The 2020 BMW sustained substantial damage along with the tracks and equipment.

The vehicle was towed, and an investigation is ongoing.

