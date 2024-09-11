Driver cited after striking cyclist at NH intersection, police say

EXETER, N.H. — A New Hampshire driver was cited after police say they failed to yield for a bicyclist on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Front Street and Winter Street around 7:30 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist found a male bicyclist suffering from injuries, according to authorities.

The victim, who officials say was wearing a helmet, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Exeter Police say the cyclist was traveling outbound with the flow of traffic along the side of Front Street when an inbound Nissan Rogue turning left onto Winter Street did not stop and ended up hitting him.

Pictures show the vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, including a cracked windshield.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene and was not injured. The driver was cited for failing to yield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

