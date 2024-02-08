Driver cited after pedestrian crash near elementary school in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after being struck by a car.

Officers responding to the area of 106 Congress Street around 7:55 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash had to shut down the roadway to aid the two parties involved, according to Milford Police.

The victim struck was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The driver, who is not being identified, was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver has been cited for multiple infractions.

The incident remains under investigation.

The crash occurred near the Brookside Elementary School, whose doors don’t open until 8:55 a.m., according to the school’s website.

