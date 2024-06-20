Driver, 15-year-old girl killed after vehicle crashes and catches fire in Weston, DA says

WESTON, Mass. — A 20-year-old driver and a 15-year-old girl were killed when a vehicle they were traveling in crashed and caught on fire, the district attorney said Thursday.

Police received an automated 911 call from Apple’s automated crash detection from a vehicle that was being driven by a 20-year-old man on Route 20 in Weston, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames in the woods on the eastbound side of Route 20, past Colpitts Road, Ryan said.

Responding officers tried to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

The two unidentified occupants of the vehicle were both pronounced dead on scene, Ryan said.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Weston Police and the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

