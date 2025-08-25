Dracut police investigating after early morning gunfire strikes home

DRACUT, Mass — Police are investigating after a Dracut home was struck by gunfire this past weekend.

Dracut police officers responded to the area of Varnum Road and Robert Street for a report of gunfire around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a dozen shell casings scattered across the road and determined that several bullets had struck a home on Varnum.

At least four bullets were found inside on the dining room floor and in an upstairs hallway.

An investigation determined that the gunshots were fired from a light-colored sedan that drove past the home.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking anyone who has more information on that vehicle or this incident to contact Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.

