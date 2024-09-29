Dozens of New England crews head to Virginia to assist in Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Mass. — Dozens of New England utility crews are headed to Virginia to assist in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Eversource utility crews from Massachusetts and Connecticut left on Sunday morning to support Appalachian Power with restoring service in the south after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the south.

Everosuce officials said that 40 line crews from each state the energy company serves along with 20 support personnel packed up their gear and trucks this morning and left.

“This is how mutual aid works, this is what utilities do after a devastating storm – we show up for each other in times of need and I’m proud of our employees who’ve stepped up and they’ll work tirelessly to get power back for the people impacted by this powerful hurricane,” said Eversource Chairman, CEO, and President, Joe Nolan.

Hurricane Helene washed up on Thursday night as a Category 4 storm on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm moved up on Friday through other states including North Carolina and Virginia.

“There have been many times we’ve had to bring in resources from other utilities around the country to support our communities in our states after a devastating storm and now it’s our turn to help our fellow utility companies to our south while keeping the appropriate number of crews here at home to address any local issues that may arise,” Nolad added.

Members of Massachusetts Task Force One also headed to North Carolina to assist with relief efforts.





Dozens of our crews from here in MA, as well as CT and NH, are headed south this morning to support @AppalachianPowe with restoration efforts in Virginia following the powerful impact of Hurricane #Helene. 👀 Stay tuned for updates on their journey. pic.twitter.com/S5ATShSzDE — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) September 29, 2024

