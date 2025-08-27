Dozens of students attacked by bees on first day of school in Ashland

ASHLAND, Mass. — The first day of school in Ashland was thrown into chaos on Wednesday morning after bees attacked dozens of students and staff members.

As students exited the buses at the Mindess Elementary School just before 8:00 a.m., an underground bee’s nest was disturbed and a swarm of agitated insects began going after students and staff and even traveled inside the school.

Forty students had to be evaluated for bee stings but all of the children were able to be evaluated by the nurse and school workers inside the building, Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie told Boston 25 News.

The school will hold indoor recess today, Superintendent Jim Adams said.

“Thankfully, there were no severe reactions, and all students are doing well,” Adams said in a letter to families. “I want to thank our staff for caring for our children, our facilities department, the Ashland Police Department, the Ashland Fire Department, and the Ashland Board of Health. Today was a true example of community collaboration, and we are truly grateful.”

“This was undoubtedly a difficult way to start our first day,” Adams continued. ”Still, thankfully, due to the assistance from our community partners, we have rectified the issue and are moving forward to what will undoubtedly be a positive year.”

Exterminators have been called onsite to remove the nest.

