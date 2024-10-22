Dozen vehicles in Massachusetts city damaged by pumpkin-throwing vandal, police say

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A dozen vehicles in a Massachusetts city were damaged over the weekend by a pumpkin-throwing vandal, authorities said.

At least 12 vehicles in several neighborhoods in the Hampshire County city of Northampton had their windshields or hoods damaged by someone by someone who was driving around the city throwing pumpkins, according to the Northampton Police Department.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Cars damaged by pumpkins (Northampton Police Department)

Officers discovered the damaged vehicles on Sunday morning and police believe the pumpkins were thrown sometime on Saturday night into early Sunday.

Police are now asking residents of Crescent Street, Franklin Street, Massasoit Street, Federal Street, Vernon Street, South Main Street, and Bancroft Road to check their video doorbell cameras as officers investigate the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northampton police at 413-587-1100.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group