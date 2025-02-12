Dover doctor accused of murdering wife goes before judge

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Dover doctor accused of killing his wife and throwing her body in a pong faced a judge Wednesday.

Urologist Dr. Ingolf Tuerk faces a felony murder charge in the death of his wife Kathleen McLean, age 45, whose body was found in a pond in May 2020 weighted down with rocks in her pants, according to a police report in the case.

The judge heard a couple of motions for this case before it heads to trial next month.

His lawyer today was pushing to have access to the vicitm’s medical records – to show more about their relationship leading up to her death.

The defense also pushed for a change of venue – arguing potential jurors here in Norfolk County may already know too much about this case.

“The allegations are just all shifted towards the side of her being an abused woman ultimately being murdered by this beast, that’s where the government’s theory is and that’s what the news media is portraying which is as far from the truth as possible,” said defense attorney Kevin Reddington.

According to court documents, police in Dedham found Tuerk and McLean’s cars in the parking lot of a hotel where Tuerk had reserved a room from May 8 to May 17, 2020. Police wrote in a report that they found Tuerk passed out on the bed in the hotel room with scrapes on his arms, legs, and forehead. Tuerk was then taken to Norwood Hospital for treatment.

In an interview at Norwood Hospital, police say Tuerk, who goes by the name Harry, admitted to fighting with his wife. He allegedly told police he strangled her and, when he realized she was dead, carried her body through thick brush and dumped her into a pond at a new home construction site near their own home.

Police say Tuerk’s detailed instructions led them to McLean’s body, which they say was found naked from the waist up and with rocks weighing down her pants.

Tuerk was a well-known urologist in Boston.

The next hearing in the case will be on March 11. The trial is set for the end of March.

