Douglas man wins more than $512,000 online in Mass. Lottery, says this is his first win

BOSTON — A Douglas resident claimed a prize of $512,743 at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Richard Finnegan won this prize after placing a $5 bet while playing “Big Crush Multiplier,” an instant-win game available only through Mass Lottery Online.

“I’ve had the Mass Lottery app on my phone for years and then found the new games a couple weeks ago,” said Finnegan. “I’ve never won anything like this. It was totally unbelievable.”

This is the largest amount of money won on Mass Lottery Online since it launched on July 27.

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Finnegan’s prize is $512,743 before taxes. He received his winnings on Aug. 26 at the Dorchester headquarters, which is the only location where online prizes $50,000 and above can be claimed.

To play Mass Lottery Online, individuals must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in Massachusetts at the time of play.

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