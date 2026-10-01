Double take: Rare two-headed baby turtle found on Cape Cod

A rare two-headed baby turtle was found at a nesting site on Cape Cod.

The Cape Wildlife Center said the tiny two-headed diamondback turtle was brought into the center for an assessment.

Staff said the heads are independent and both fully functional.

The center said the turtle has a rare developmental anomaly known as bicephaly, where two independent heads grow from a single body.

The turtle weighs approximately the same as a nickel.

Staff members said they are monitoring the turtle’s behavior and appetite.

It’s the third time they have seen a two-headed turtle in the last five years.

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