Double take: Rare two-headed baby turtle found on Cape Cod

A rare two-headed baby turtle was found at a nesting site on Cape Cod.
The Cape Wildlife Center said the tiny two-headed diamondback turtle was brought into the center for an assessment.
Staff said the heads are independent and both fully functional.
The center said the turtle has a rare developmental anomaly known as bicephaly, where two independent heads grow from a single body.
The turtle weighs approximately the same as a nickel.
Staff members said they are monitoring the turtle’s behavior and appetite.
It’s the third time they have seen a two-headed turtle in the last five years.
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