Dorchester Winter Farms Market kicks off 2025 season by honoring ‘City Kids’

BOSTON — The Dorchester Winter Farmers Market (DWFM) kicked off its 2025 season by honoring ‘City Kids’, a nonprofit organization founded by City Realty Group of Boston.

City Kids received an award for its support of the DWFM program which provides underserved individuals and families in Dorchester with nutritious food during the winter months.

City Kids also helped during the COVID-19 pandemic to save the DWFM coupon program after the city stopped providing funds for the initiative.

City Kids funded the coupon program, which is critical for the farmers market to provide food and items to individuals in need. During the kick-off event, City Kids Co-Founder Stephen Whalen announced the organization is providing a $5000 donation to fund the program this winter.

The DWFM is the only winter market in Dorchester, providing farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meat, specialty foods from local producers, art, and craft items. The DWFM directly addresses food and nutrition insecurity in this city neighborhood, which has a shortage of nutritious food options.

The farmers market runs from January 25 through March 15 on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Great Hall, 6 Norfolk St in Dorchester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

