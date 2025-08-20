Dorchester restaurant to be featured on new Gordon Ramsey show

BOSTON — A Dorchester restaurant will be in the national spotlight on Wednesday.

The ‘Savin Bar and Grill’ is being featured on “Gordon Ramsey

The premise of the show is that Ramsey is tipped off by an ‘Insider’ - someone working in the restaurant who feels it’s dysfunctional.

He then uses surveillance inside the restaurant and confronts the owners.

The show airs on Boston 25 at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group