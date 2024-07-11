Dorchester neighbors anxious after 11-year-old, young adults wounded in quintuple shooting

BOSTON — Neighbors in Dorchester are anxious as they wait for word of an arrest in the quintuple shooting that wounded five people, including an 11-year-old.

The shots rang out around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near 10 Greenwood Street.

Those who live in the area said it happened during a small backyard birthday party for 21-year-old triplets.

The 11-year-old child, two 20-year-olds, and two 21-year-olds suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Shooting at gathering in Boston

A relative told Boston 25 News that the 11-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and is back home.

“I’m worried about the neighbors who have children, and I think children should be able to feel free living in this area,” said neighbor Cecilia Corbett.

One neighbor told Boston 25 News that her family helped two of the young women who had been shot right after gunfire erupted outside.

“They knocked on the door and asked for help,” said neighbor Clara Lantigua. “[They said] please help me. Help me!”

The shooting victims and a third young woman, who had not been shot, came into Lantigua’s home.

She called 911 while her kids pressed towels on the victims’ wounds.

“We called 911, and the police were there,” explained Lantigua.

Several vehicles were left riddled with bullet holes in the neighborhood that’s adjacent to the Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail tracks.

Neighbors said it’s unnerving to think about how close the gunfire came to their homes.

“The kids went to run to the window to see the fireworks,” said neighbor Gerard Christian, a father of eight. “It was too loud to be fireworks. I told them to get out of the window.”

Boston Police said there was no new information to release in the case as of Thursday evening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Boston Police CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group