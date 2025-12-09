Local

Donnie Wahlberg dines at Kowloon

By Boston 25 News Staff

SAUGUS, MASS. — New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg was seen dining at Kowloon in Saugus on Monday, December 8.

Wahlberg is currently starring in the hit television series “Boston Blue,” and is also the executive producer.

The show has been filming in various locations in Boston.

“Great seeing Donnie Wahlberg, star of the hit TV show “Boston Blue” as Danny Reagan and of NKOTB at Kowloon! Thank you for taking a picture with Kowloon’s own Donna!" the restaurant wrote on social media.

Kowloon is an iconic Route 1 landmark in Massachusetts.

It’s set to become apartments in the near future after over 70 years in business.

