Two suspects on the loose after an armed robbery in Dracut

DRACUT, Mass. — Dracut Police are investigating an armed robbery that saw two suspects threaten and injure a man.

The incident on Friday, around 6:10 p.m., when the victim had just closed a nearby business and was leaving for the day when he was approached by two men.

The suspects were described as wearing all-black clothing and face coverings. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. During the robbery, the victim was struck in the back of the head with a blunt object and robbed of personal items.

Following the encounter, the suspects fled in a silver Ford Explorer SUV toward Lowell. The Dracut Police Department alerted surrounding agencies to search for the vehicle. Investigators determined the SUV was at an intersection in Lowell at approximately 6:47 p.m. before it was observed entering a garage on Maple Street.

Lawrence police later confirmed that the Ford Explorer had been reported stolen from their jurisdiction. On Saturday, March 21, Dracut officers executed a search warrant at the Maple Street location. The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team assisted in the operation.

Authorities located the stolen SUV inside the garage and had the vehicle towed. The department stated that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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