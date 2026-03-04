Dominican national pleads guilty to trafficking drugs on New Hampshire’s Seacoast

CONCORD, N.H. — A Dominican national who previously lived in Massachusetts pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drug trafficking in New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney said.

Juan Carlos De Los Santos Romero pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

His sentencing has been set for June 10.

According to court documents and statements made in court, De Los Santos Romero was a member of a Methuen-based drug trafficking organization that was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the New Hampshire seacoast area.

In late 2023 and early 2024, the drug trafficking organization was involved in 10 controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine with undercover law enforcement officers.

Four co-conspirators, Jose Luis Guerrero Nunez, Carlos Alejandro Chevalier Santos, Eddy Mendez Carmona, and Luis Guerrero Cabral, have previously pleaded guilty, Creegan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

