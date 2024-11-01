Dominican national indicted for distributing fentanyl in Mass. after serving federal prison sentence

BOSTON — A Dominican national living most recently in Lawrence has been indicted on fentanyl distribution charges after serving a federal prison sentence and being deported in 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Angel Martinez, also known as Aneudy Rios, 44, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal entered a voluntary order of detention and scheduled a court hearing on Dec. 3.

Martinez is currently on supervised release for 2019 federal drug distribution charges that resulted in five years in prison, Levy said.

Following his prison sentence, Martinez was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation, Levy said.

In September, Martinez “unlawfully returned to the United States and sold fentanyl to a cooperating witness in Haverhill, Mass. which was captured on video,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

